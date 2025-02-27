Legendary Briarhoppers honored by South Carolina legislature

The current, and the original, WBT Briarhoppers

In this, the 91st year of their continuous operation, The Legendary Briarhoppers have been recognized for this extraordinary achievement by the House of the South Carolina General Assembly. No bluegrass band is even close to this mark of longevity, from a start in 1934 on WBT radio in Charlotte, NC.

Needless to say, none of the original members remain in the group. They were Johnny McAllister, Big Bill Davis, Don White, Thorpe Westerfield, Clarence Etters, and Jane Bartlett. The band was quite popular in the Carolinas and in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia where the WBT signal reached back when radio was king and their sort of pre-bluegrass string band music was very popular with rural audiences.

These days the Briarhoppers are headed up by Tom Warlick, along with Zach Lemhouse, Erik Svenson, and John Svenson. Their long run had been previously honored by the WBT Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and the North Carolina state legislature.

Here is House Resolution H. 3903, passed by the South Carolina General Assembly on February 6 of this year. Its text succinctly relates the history of the group.

TO CONGRATULATE THE LEGENDARY BRIARHOPPERS AT THE CELEBRATION OF THE GROUP’S NINETY-FIRST ANNIVERSARY AND TO WISH THIS STORIED BLUEGRASS BAND MANY MORE YEARS OF CONTINUED SUCCESS.

Whereas, the South Carolina House of Representatives is pleased to learn that the Legendary Briarhoppers, now based in Clover, have been performing bluegrass music for ninety-one years, making this well-loved group the longest-lived bluegrass band ever and possibly the longest-continuing string band; and

Whereas, in 1934, a potential advertiser called WBT Radio’s Charles Crutchfield to ask if the station had a hillbilly band to help advertise its products. Telling a fib, Crutch said “Yes,” which led to the birth of the Briarhoppers. The name comes from WBT announcer Bill Bivens, who, during a hunting trip with Crutch, was startled by a rabbit jumping out of a thicket. Bill yelled, “Look at that briarhopper!” At that moment, Crutch found the name for his hillbilly band; and

Whereas, the Briarhoppers became the house band for WBT, which featured country or string band music with folksy humor. From the first radio show in 1934, the band asked the crowd, “Do you know what hit is?” And the audience replied,”Hit’s Briarhopper Time!”; and

Whereas, original band members were Johnny McAllister, Big Bill Davis, Don White, Thorpe Westerfield, Clarence Etters, and Jane Bartlett. Among the Briarhoppers’ numerous fans have been Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs (who filled in on banjo a few times), Curly Seckler, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and many other entertainment stars; and

Whereas, during the summer of 1945, WBT originated Carolina Hayride, a Saturday afternoon barn dance broadcast coast to coast on the CBS radio network, featuring the Briarhoppers. In 1946, after World War II ended, the Briarhoppers were so popular that they were divided into Unit One and Unit Two for personal appearances; and

Whereas, the Briarhoppers’ radio show ended in 1951, due to a change in public taste regarding country music, but the band continued to perform at small venues. The Charlotte Observer’s Dot Jackson reported in 1970 on one of the band’s informal concerts, and the band became popular again; and

Whereas, in 1985, the Briarhoppers started to perform once again at bluegrass festivals all over the Southeast. They also performed on NPR’s Prairie Home Companion and were subjects of the PBS-Charlotte program Country in the Carolinas. Today, Tom Warlick heads the band with their stage show, which includes the old Briarhopper songs, new songs, and the original scripted commercials of Peruna, Kolor Bak, Zymole Trokeys, and Radio Girl Perfume; and

Whereas, an immensely popular group on WBT during the Golden Age of Radio, the Briarhoppers have been inducted into the WBT Radio Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the House of Representatives:

That the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, by this resolution, congratulate the Legendary Briarhoppers at the celebration of the group’s ninety-first anniversary and wish this storied bluegrass band many more years of continued success.

Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be presented to the Legendary Briarhoppers.

Congratulations to The Legendary Briarhoppers!