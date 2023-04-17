Leftover Salmon does Dylan with Simple Twist of Fate

For the first single from their upcoming Grass Roots album with Compass Records, Leftover Salmon has chosen their arrangement of Bob Dylan’s Simple Twist of Fate.

The whole album is dedicated to the songs that the band jammed on during the formative meet up between the The Salmon Heads and The Left Hand String Band at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 1989.

Simple Twist of Fate comes from Dylan’s classic Blood on the Tracks album in 1975, and likely introduced into the jamgrass scene by The Jerry Garcia Band’s recording in 1982. It tells of an ill-fated romance, where both sides get to be heard in the lyrics.

Leftover Salmon’s lead singer and guitarist Vince Herman’s voice carries a lot of the grit Dylan was known for, and the band delivers an up-tempo version of the song. Support comes from regular bandmates Drew Entity on mandolin, Andy Thorn on banjo, Greg Garrison on bass, Alwyn Robinson on drums, and newest member, Jay Starling, on reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

Simple Twist of Fate is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Grass Roots are also enabled online.

The full album drops on May 19, featuring guest appearances from Bill Strings, Darol Anger, and Oliver Wood.