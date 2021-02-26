Leftover Salmon back with Compass Records

Leftover Salmon, among the longest surviving musical outfits of the post-1970s progressive bluegrass scene, has announced their re-signing with Compass Records in Nashville.

Considered by many as the founders of the jamgrass scene, the Salmon has been running for 30 years with their eclectic bluegrass sound, heavily influenced by rock, Cajun, zydeco, blues, and jazz flavors. With original members Drew Emmit on mandolin and Vince Herman on guitar, they trace their musical lineage from New Grass Revival and The Grateful Dead to Little Feat and The Band.

They may not be the ideal act to close a night at Bean Blossom, but Leftover Salmon has a large and constantly growing audience that shows up at concerts and jamgrass festivals in large numbers – when such things are allowed. By mixing bluegrass instruments with an alt-lifestyle persona, and the requisite extended instrumental jams, these guys bring the grass to folks who wouldn’t know Bill Monroe from Chuck Berry.

With Emmit and Herman these days are Andy Thorn on banjo, Greg Garrison on bass, Erik Deustch on keys, and Alwyn Robinson on drums.

Compass Records co-founder Garry West says that they are very pleased to see the band back on the Compass roster.

“Few bands on the acoustic music scene have withstood the test of time and the changes that come with it. Not only has Leftover Salmon managed to do so, they’ve evolved in the process, adding new elements and textures, all coupled with songwriting that just gets better and better. And somehow in the process they have managed to retain their festival campground, bluegrass jam roots. We’re thrilled to be welcoming them back to the Compass fold.”

Drew agrees, saying that it feels like home for he and Vince, and all the guys.

“After putting out LIVE and three solo albums with Compass Records in the past, it’s a beautiful feeling to be back with Garry and Alison and the Compass family.”

A new Leftover Salmon project from Compass is expected by late spring, with new music coming soon. Keep an eye on the band web site for updates.