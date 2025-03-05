Left Me Lonesome drops for Kevin Denney

Like many performers in our type of music, Kentucky singer/songwriter Kevin Denney is involved in both bluegrass and country music. He saw success early on with his debut self-titled solo album, and a single, That’s Just Jessie, that made into the country top 20 in 2002. Since then he’s been more involved as a writer, contributing songs on both sides of the fence to artists like Craig Morgan, Tracy Byrd, Easton Corbin, Dailey & Vincent, and Larry Sparks.

Having signed with Turnberry Records, Denney has new music in a bluegrass vein, with a single he wrote with Jon Henderson called Left Me Lonesome. It’s a mournful minor key ballad of crushing heartbreak which plays with rhyming “lonesome” with a series of unexpected word pairs.

Kevin says that he has been holding on to this one for some time.

“Left Me Lonesome is an older song that my friend Jon Henderson and I wrote, but it had never been recorded until now. Writing and singing this song came so naturally to me. I’ve held it close for years, and I truly believe Left Me Lonesome was meant for me to record.”

With a perfect voice for a lonesome number like this, Denney turns in a fine performance on the track, with assistance from Andy Leftwich on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Darrin Vincent on bass.

It’s a fine piece of work by all concerned. Have a listen…

Left Me Lonesome is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.