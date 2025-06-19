Lee Stoneking Memorial Fiddle Contest debuts in Missouri

The first annual Lee Stoneking Memorial Fiddle Contest, inspired by the passion and dedication of renowned Missouri fiddler, the late Lee Stoneking, marked a significant milestone in the world of traditional music. Held over Memorial Day weekend in a vibrant community setting in Clinton, Missouri, this event brought together talented musicians from various backgrounds to showcase their skills, and celebrate the rich heritage of fiddling, reviving a fiddle contest tradition in Clinton that goes back many decades.

This contest wasn’t just about who can pull off the fastest fingerings or the most impressive vibrato. It’s a heartfelt homage to the rich tradition of fiddling that spans generations. By hosting this contest, local fiddle instructor Junior Marriott brought together enthusiasts, musicians, and listeners, fostering connections, and assisting in keeping the fiddling spirit alive. Plus, let’s be honest—what better way to connect with your neighbors than over some fiery fiddle tunes – and with $7,500 in prize money at stake?

The Lee Stoneking Memorial contest was a toe-tapping success that brought the community together in an unforgettable way. From fierce competition to delightful performances and a lively atmosphere, memories were made, and friendships were formed.

Missouri old time fiddler Lee Stoneking was born in Henry County, Missouri in 1907. Lee spent most of his life as a farmer near rural Clinton and Blairstown, MO, and raised 10 children and 3 step children, all of them musicians. Lee was known to be one of the best old time fiddlers around, playing for local square dances with his brothers and his children. With smooth bowing and solid timing, he was of the finest of musicians, and his playing influenced many accomplished musicians in Missouri over the years. Known for his kind nature, Lee was happy to share tunes with the younger fiddlers, and jam with them. He recorded two albums, Echoes of the Ozarks and Missouri Old- Time Fiddling, on which his children played rhythm. He also enjoyed making fiddles and built several over his lifetime.

Lee passed down his love of fiddling to son Fred Stoneking, born in 1933. Fred was raised in rural Henry County as well, and picked up music from an early age, first learning to play the banjo at the age of 7. He became an accomplished guitar player early on with rock solid timing, and learned to fiddle after serving in the Korean War. Fred, along with his dad and his siblings, played countless dances in the surrounding area including Blairstown, Urich, and Deepwater. People would drift between dance halls where Lee played at one, and Fred at the other.

With a distinctive style of bowing, Fred is considered to be a master fiddler with a large influence on Missouri old time music. He was also a respected luthier, repairing countless fiddles and bows, and enjoyed trading and selling instruments throughout his life. He was a teacher for the Missouri Folk Arts Program and, later in his life, traveled nationally to teach at fiddle camps.

Keeping with family tradition, Fred passed his love of fiddling to his own children, Luke and Alita Stoneking. Both kids learned fiddle and guitar around the age of 10 and enjoyed traveling to fiddle contests. Fred was often accompanied by his daughter, Alita, on the guitar at jams and fiddle contests, and together they recorded the album, Saddle Old Spike. Alita is still very active in fiddling, and has developed her own distinct style of bowing, a mix of both Lee and Fred’s styles can be heard in her playing. She has competed nationally and taught many students and at camps over the years.

The Stoneking family will always be remembered for their contributions to old time music, and for their repertoire of fine fiddle tunes, many passed down from one generation to the next.

Contestants at the Lee Stoneking Memorial Fiddle Contest were evaluated by a panel of experienced judges (Rick Turpin, Wes Westmoreland, and Mark Ralph) based on criteria such as technique, expression, originality, and overall performance. The scoring process ensured fair assessment and recognition of each participant’s talents. The event aims to celebrate traditional music and provide a platform for emerging talents, and they did not disappoint.

The contest was open to fiddlers of all skill levels, with categories designed to accommodate both beginners and advanced players. Participants were encouraged to showcase their unique styles and interpretations of fiddling.

And the winners were:

Junior Division

Sidney Cantrell Kylah Harris Carolina Land Jenna Dabbs Allison Redburn Josh Letterman Drake Letterman

Senior Division

Dennis Prichard Gerry Lay Jeff Michel Richard Harness Ricky Allen Tim Warden

Open Division

Dennis Ludiker Bubba Hopkins Cal Hopkins Monte Gaylord Trustin Baker Tom Weisgerber

Accompanist Division

Anthony Mature Tom Weisgerber Cody Marriott Tanner Marriott Monte Gaylord Robert Mackey

What does the future hold for this contest? In the quest for fiddling greatness, the collaborators, Junior Marriott, Alita Weisegerber (Lee Stoneking’s granddaughter, a fourth generation champion fiddler), and Anna Lang could eye potential collaborations with music schools and local arts organizations. Imagine workshops led by our talented judges leading up to the contest. Or perhaps a fiddle flash mob in the town square to get everyone pumped up.

Partnerships could also help attract bigger sponsors, allowing the red carpet to be rolled out for our contestants. Don’t just take my word for it; the attendees have spoken! Interviews conducted post-event revealed that 90% of participants enjoyed the competition, and wanted to see it become an annual tradition. Several declared that the vibe was electric, filled with laughter, applause, and the occasional “Yeehaw!” from the crowd.

As all enthusiasts are aware, a thriving music scene is like a perfectly tuned fiddle—when the strings are tight, everything sings! As the saying goes, “The more, the merrier,” and trust us, everyone wants a reason to bring out their own fiddle.

If you missed it, don’t worry, the Lee Stoneking Memorial Fiddle contest will be back in 2026.