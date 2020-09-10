Lee Kotick and The Sharp Flatpickers to Mountain Fever

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Leo Kotick and his studio band, The Sharp Flatpickers, for his new project, Sundrops On The Water – Reflections.
Kotick has been playing and singing bluegrass for many years in and around Tallahassee, FL. There he met and befriended the Rice family, and played guitar alongside Larry Rice in his band for two years. Now retired from a career in education, he is focusing energy on the music he has loved for so long.
The album, which was recorded live in the studio over four days last summer in Nashville, features Lee on a number of his favorite bluegrass numbers, with several of his own compositions included as well. He assembled a crack band of superpickers, calling them The Sharp Flatpickers, who were capable of tracking live on the spot.
Lee is on guitar, with Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Bryan McDowell on fiddle, Geoff Saunders on bass, Jake Stargel on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, and Jarrod Walker on mandolin. Guest vocalists participating were Claire Lynch, Ronnie Bowman, Mallory Eagle, Forrest O’Connor, and Kate Lee O’Connor. Mark Schatz also plays bass on selected cut. Not too shabby!
A debut single featuring Claire Lynch is set for release later this month.
