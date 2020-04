Leaving On Her Mind video from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Billy Blue Records has released a new single, with a lyric music video, from their current album for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Live In Prague.

This one features the newest member of Quicksilver, Jerry Cole, who many bluegrass fans will remember from his three years on bass with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. Jerry made his bluegrass touring debut as a member of Cody Shuler & Pine Mountain Railroad, but has been singing all his life. His dad was a longtime member of The Betterway Quartet, so old time singing and Gospel music were a part of his life from the start.

From the earliest days of Quicksilver, Doyle has had a habit of finding the very best singers among the up-and-comers in bluegrass. The list is a long one, including such current pros as Lou Reid, Russell Moore, Steve Gulley, and Jaimie Dailey.

Sounds like Jerry is well on his way to that same status on this Charley Pride classic from the late ’60s, Leaving On Her Mind.

Leaving On Her Mind, and the entire Live In Prague album, is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from Billy Blue or Doyle’s web site.