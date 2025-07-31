Leaving Me Blue from Rudy’s Bluegrass Revue

Rudy’s Bluegrass Revue is back with another single, again an original song from their fearless leader, banjo player and vocalist Rudy Cortese.

The band hails from the fertile bluegrass ground of western North Carolina, and have made their name on the strength of their live performances, which offer an engaging experience with this talented and very entertaining trio.

A natural and practiced raconteur, Rudy turns his attention to romance for Leaving Me Blue, which he says underwent some substantial changes before its recording and release.

“The song was inspired by that moment in a relationship when both people know it’s ending — when the outcome feels inevitable. I first wrote it as a slow waltz, but then I realized maybe it wasn’t such a sad ending after all. So I picked up the tempo and turned it into a bluegrass tragedy.

I’ve always admired Hank Williams Sr. for how he could capture everyday heartache with clever phrasing and timeless storytelling — I hope this song brings a little of that same flavor.”

Cortese handles the banjo and lead vocals, with assistance from bandmate Elizabeth Kronlage on harmony vocals, Balsam Range’s Tim Surrett on bass, and multi-instrumentalist David Johnson on guitar and mandolin.

Have a listen.

Leaving Me Blue is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact the band online for an airplay copy.