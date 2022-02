Leaving Cleveland from The Tim Raybon Band

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from The Tim Raybon Band, their first since being rechristened as such after performing as Merle Monroe for several years.

Tim grew up singing alongside his brother, Marty, their older brother Ricky, and Kenny, their father as American Bluegrass Express. When Marty returned to bluegrass Tim was there playing bass and singing tenor, and now that Marty is back with Shenandoah, Tim is leading a band of his own.

The single is one Tim wrote called Leaving Cleveland, a positive, upbeat number as is his style, about giving up the busy city life, and the higher income you can command there, to return home to the place you were born. The lyrics are fashioned in the form of a discussion between the narrator and his mom, who can’t believe he’s Leaving Cleveland. It makes a nice bluegrass song, with Raybon’s soaring tenor out front.

Have a listen…

Leaving Cleveland is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.