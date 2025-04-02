Leavin’ – new single from Vickie Vaughn

Vickie Vaughn is a popular figure in the bluegrass world, both for her skills as a bassist, and for her sparkling personality. As comfortable with traditional as more progressive grass, she served for many years as the founding bass player with ’50s revivalists High Fidelity, and also plays with Della Mae, who push the edges with everything they do.

While still one of the Dellas, Vaughn has recently signed as a solo artist with Mountain Home Music, and they have released a first single to give us all a taste of what is to come on her full album project with the label.

They’ve chosen Leavin’, a song from Texas singer/songwriter Bruce Robinson, which he recorded with Kelly Willis back in 2013.

It’s one Vickie learned from her Della Mae bandmate, fiddler Kimber Ludiker, at a time when she was working with Robinson. Vaughn says that it hit her right away, and she’s held on to it for just this opportunity.

“I immediately fell in love with the stream of consciousness style of writing, and the emotion present in the song. I’m a pretty emotional gal myself, so singing this and getting to record it felt cathartic. It is definitely a heartstring tugger.”

Along with Vaughn on the track are Cody Kilby on guitar, Wes Corbett on banjo, Casey Campbell on mandolin, producer Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Dave Racine on drums. Harmony vocals with Vickie are provided by siblings Lillie Mae and Frank Rische.

Have a listen…

Leavin’ is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.