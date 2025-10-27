Leaves in Late October from Throwdown Thursday

Kentucky’s Throwdown Thursday got their start jamming once a week at a club in Lexington. Once they began getting requests to perform elsewhere and needed a band name, they stuck with what they were calling their regular Thursday night gig.

All good friends and experienced bluegrass pros, the group was signed recently to Mountain Fever Records, and they have a single to share written by their mandolinist and lead singer, Evan Maynard.

The rest of Throwdown Thursday reads like an all-star band of some kind. Justin Jenkins is on banjo, Kati Penn Jenkins is on fiddle, with Kyle Perkins on bass, and Ronald Mosely on guitar.

This new song is one called Leaves in Late October, perfectly appropriate for the time of year, which Maynard says tells of love that bursts into flower, then quickly fades away.

“This feels like the story of someone who fell hard for a love that was never meant to last—a fleeting connection that seemed so real in the moment, yet was built more on illusion than truth. It’s the kind of romance that sweeps you off your feet, full of passion and promise, only to disappear just as quickly, leaving nothing but memories behind. Like autumn leaves carried away on the wind, the love is beautiful, but brief—colorful and alive for a season, then gone, leaving a quiet ache where something once felt so vibrant.”

Have a listen.

Leaves in Late October is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.