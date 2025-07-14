Leave You Behind – Echo Valley

Credit Echo Valley with daring to expand the parameters of the traditional bluegrass template by tackling songs that break through barriers to cover rock and pop hits using bluegrass instruments alongside their original songs. A family band made up of the five Anderson sisters — Lizzy (guitar, vocals), Emily (fiddle, vocals), Olivia (banjo, fiddle, vocals), Emmaline (bass), Dolly (mandolin) — and one brother, David (banjo, vocals) — their uniqueness is certainly assured.

Their distinctive delivery is evident early on throughout their latest project with Bell Buckle Records, Leave You Behind, as initiated with a cover of the ELO’s classic, Don’t Bring Me Down. It’s shared with a decided determination that still manages to retain its sense of upbeat exuberance. Likewise, their take on the Guns N’ Roses’ standard, Sweet Child O’ Mine, allows for another singular interpretation, one that’s far cheerier than the original.

The tracks sandwiched in-between retain that feeling of overt enthusiasm. That’s clear in the good-natured pickin’and singin’ of Crabuckit, One Of Those Nights, I Have Decided, and Lies. The latter manages to retain the band’s happy harmonies and good natured attitude despite a narrative that’s somewhat less than serendipitous. Echo Valley’s vocals have occasionally been likened to the Andrews Sisters, and indeed, there’s a fresh yet old-fashioned feeling of innocence and joy evidenced on nearly every entry on the album.

That’s especially true on the group’s effusive cover of the ever-popular standard, Fly Me To The Moon, which finds Emmaline’s bass solo adding an emphatic edge along with the overall euphoria.

On the other hand, the group takes time to delve into occasional introspection as well. Ain’t No Ash To Burn, It’s Time To Go and the title track are thoughtful and reflective, allowing the group to explore certain issues that can accompany the realities of relationships, and the deeper divides that life frequently brings to the fore.

There again, Echo Valley excels at combining melody and messaging in equal measure, proving an absolute appeal that isn’t limited to the giddier inclinations that sometimes temper the sound made by singing siblings. All six members excel instrumentally but keep the arrangements solidly in sync while preventing any one of them from overshadowing the others.

In short, it’s that sisterly connection that echoes throughout.