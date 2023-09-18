Leave it to Jesus – new single from Katelyn Ingardia

Katelyn Ingardia, lead singer and primary songwriter for South Carolina’s Backline, has a new single this month, a gospel song she wrote with celebrated bluegrass songwriter Paul Breedlove. Ingardia is a very talented vocalist, and songwriter, and this song is the second single from her next solo project.

It’s a three quarter time number called Leave It To Jesus, which Katelyn says she collaborated on long distance.

“This track is a co-write I was honored to do with Mrs. Paula Breedlove. Mrs. Paula has worked with Backline for a couple of years now, co-writing with some of it’s band members. Backline recorded her haunting tune Rose Marie on our Salem Town project.

I really wanted to add some of Mrs. Paula’s work on the new record. She sent me the lyrics to some gospel songs she had written and asked if I would add the melody to some of them. I loved the lyrics and message of Leave it to Jesus.

When we got in the studio, the guys felt that the simplicity of the music was the best way to go. It keeps the message of the song in the forefront. It also gave a traditional bluegrass gospel feel to this cut that I truly love, and hope others will as well!”

The guys in question are Zack Arnold on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass. Zach and Jeff also added harmony vocals.

It’s a lovely song. Have a listen…

Katelyn also wanted to make a shoutout to Paula as she is recovering from surgery.

“I would like to send out prayers to Mrs. Paula for healing, as she has recently undergone major surgery and is in the season of recovery! Thank you, Paula, for another great song. We love and appreciate you so much!”

Leave It To Jesus is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.