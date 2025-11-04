Leave A Light On from Volume Five

Perennial bluegrass hitmakers Volume Five have a new single release with Mountain Fever Records, the title track of their current album, Leave A Light On.

As with everything they record, it’s a thoughtful song, this time a ballad written by Grayson Lane and Jerome Nettuno.

Bandleader, fiddler, and vocalist Glenn Harrell says that it’s a special one.

“This song really drew me in the first time I heard it. If we all could write the perfect song, it would have lyrics much like this one. I’ve always thought the best songs are the ones that make you feel they were written about you.

When choosing songs for a new album, we’ve always tried to keep in mind that we’ll have to sing and play it for several years—so we better make it a good one. This is one of those timeless pieces of art.”

Studio support comes from regular bandmates Jacob Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Jacob Eller on bass. Grayson Lane adds piano.

This one will touch your heart if you listen carefully.

Leave A Light On, both the single and the album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.