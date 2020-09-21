Leather Britches – new single from Andy Hall

Andy Hall, reso-guitarist and vocalist with The Infamous Stringdusters, has a new album coming up next month, filled with his solo arrangements of a dozen bluegrass standards.

Its title describes the project perfectly, 12 Bluegrass Classics for Resophonic Guitars. The setting couldn’t be simpler: Andy sits down with his dobro and picks through a set of some his favorite instrumental tunes, ones we all know and love.

Included are:

Leather Britches

I Am A Pilgrim

Panhandle Rag

House of the Rising Sun

Dixie Hoedown

Ashokan Farewell

Foggy Mountain Rock

Cherokee Shuffle

Ookpik Waltz

Home Sweet Home

Fireball Mail

Amazing Grace

Andy says that he enjoyed taking a step back from the more frenetic and radical music he plays with the ‘Dusters, to record some simpler melodies that have stood the test of time.

“I’ve always tried to be forward thinking in my playing, and this record is no exception. But, I haven’t taken the opportunity to record some of the more traditional songs I’ve played the most until now! I chose songs that we’ve all played a thousand times at jams, and thought it would be cool to present my take on them. For most musicians, we spend countless hours playing songs by ourselves, and I thought it would be nice to give listeners a peak at what I do when I’m home alone. Which was quite a bit this year! I hope you guys enjoy.”

Here’s one of two current singles, Leather Britches.

Both singles, Leather Britches and Amazing Grace are available now wherever you stream or download music online. Look for 12 Bluegrass Classics for Resophonic Guitars on October 16.