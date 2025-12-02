Leadership Bluegrass webinar on streaming as a source of income

IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass has scheduled a free webinar for December 4, a panel discussion on using online music streaming as an income source. Titled From the Table to the DSPs and Back Again: How To Make Money Without Selling Recordings, it will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. eastern time via Zoom.

Jon Weisberger, long-time songwriter and producer, and A&R Director at Mountain Home Music, will serve as moderator, in a discussion with:

Audrey Fletcher – Director of Marketing at Mountain Home Music

Erin Moorman – Senior Director of Marketing with Syntax Creative

Ariel Rosemberg – Management for Sister Sadie, Marketing for DelFest

They describe their subject thusly:

With sales of physical product (CDs, LPs) at historically low (and stable) levels, artists have seen a dramatic shift in the way revenue is generated by their recordings. This virtual workshop will look at how streaming has become a major source of recorded music revenue, and how it differs from table sales; how to take advantage of the opportunities streaming platforms provide for building audiences and income; and how alternatives to physical product can offer increased merch sale revenues.

This webinar is offered free of charge to everyone by the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass Alumni Committee. One need not be a member of IBMA, nor a graduate of Leadership Bluegrass to log in and attend.

To join the meeting, simply log in on Thursday at noon using this link.