Lead Foot video from Billy Strings

Currently bluegrass music’s biggest draw, Billy Strings has a music video today for his latest single, Lead Foot.

Not only does he sell out venues all over the US, often for multiple nights, Billy is introducing countless people to his energetic style of bluegrass, and in a way that urban audiences can clearly embrace.

This is the first look/listen to the music from his next album, Highway Prayers, which from what little we could discover, may be a true solo project. At the very least, Leadfoot is all Billy, with him playing banjo, guitar, bass, steel guitar, and ebow electric guitar, and the only one joining him on the track is drummer Matt Chamberlain.

It’s a hard-chargin’ grasser, starting out with solitary, low-tuned banjo, about a guy who terrorizes a community by racing through the streets at all hours, revving his big V8, and squealing tires at all the corners.

For the video, Billy appears in full-on monster makeup done by Hollywood icon Norman Cabrera, and his tour stage manager Nate Flores plays the part of Lead Foot, also in an insane get up. It’s part animated and part live action, with Billy’s own 1972 Chevelle in a starring role.

Have a look/listen…

While the Lead Foot single is available now from popular download and streaming services online, the Highway Prayers record doesn’t release until September 27. Pre-orders are enabled at Billy’s web site.