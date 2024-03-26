Lazy Sunday video from Crandall Creek with Greg Blake

Crandall Creek’s latest single is available, along with a music video of the song, Lazy Sunday, written by founding CC guitarist Jerry Andrews.

It’s sung by Crandall Creek’s primary vocalist Carly Greer, alongside Greg Blake, who is emerging as among the most satisfying and soulful male vocalists in bluegrass. Lazy Sunday is a slice of life story about taking advantage of a free day to relax, spend time at church, and with family and friends.

Greg, who currently plays guitar and sings with Special Consensus, described how he became involved in this track.

“I ran into fellow West Virginian, Jerry Andrews, at International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina a few years back and we became fast friends. Over this time, I’ve watched and listened, and I’m really impressed with Jerry’s songwriting, and the growth of Crandall Creek through its various iterations.

When I heard their current lead vocalist, Carly Greer, I heard a quality in her tone and an ability to deliver a lyrical phrase that really resonated with me. So, I called up Jerry and asked if he wanted to do something together, and he wrote a great song that gives Carly and I a chance to collaborate. I hope the fans enjoy it.”

Behind Carly and Greg are Crandall Creek banjo player Dustin Trepanning and Andrews on guitar, as well as studio guests Andy Leftwich on mandolin, guitar, and fiddle and Darrin Vincent on bass.

The video perfectly captures the spirit of the song, filmed at Jerry’s mountain cabin in Moundsville, WV. He says that the whole thing was a hoot.

“We had so much fun shooting the music video for Lazy Sunday. Greg Blake has a wonderful sense of humor, and the video was a lot of fun to make. Watch for a blooper video coming soon.”

Have a look/listen…

Lazy Sunday is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.