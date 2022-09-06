Lazy Ol’ Daddy from Ragged Union

Skip to content
Golden, CO’s
Ragged Union has seen some changes in recent years. What was founded in 2013 as a hard-charging bluegrass band has evolved over the years into a string trio that plays grass as well as more Americana style acoustic music. Guitarist Geoff Union is still at the helm, and they have a new single releasing tomorrow which we are happy to share today.
With Union singing lead and playing guitar, the group now consists of Elio Schiazo on mandolin, and Rebekah Durham on fiddle. All three contribute to the vocals.
This week’s release is for
Lazy Ol’ Daddy, which Geoff says he wrote about a point earlier in his life when he led a more carefree life.
“
Lazy Ol Daddy takes a playful look back at the time before there were young children in the picture, when you could spend as much time as you wanted on doing fun things, or nothing at all!”
Have a listen…
Lazy Ol’ Daddy will be included on the next Ragged Union album, Round Feet, Chrome Smile, their first new project in five years. The single will be available on September 7 from popular download and streaming services online.
