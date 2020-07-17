LaTresa Smith giving away her Gospel album

Like all of us in the music business, bluegrass singer and songwriter LaTresa Smith has felt the impact of the shutdown. She has also felt it in her personal life, as we all have as well.

So in the spirit of giving, Smith is making her most recent album, The Blood and The River, a free download for the remainder of 2020. Hoping that these soothing songs of faith can provide a benefit to people suffering from loss of income or deprivation of loved ones, she has invited everyone to have a copy at no charge.

In a statement announcing this gift, LaTresa shared these words…

“What a year 2020 has been so far! I believe we need to hear and heed the Good News of Jesus now more than ever, so for the remainder of 2020 my new bluegrass Gospel CD, The Blood and The River, is available to download in entirety at no cost. I hope these tunes may help us to focus more on gratitude to God and commitment to Christ. God bless!”

To get your free copy of the album, visit the LaTresa Smith store online, where it is set up as a zero dollar item until the end of the year.

What a lovely gesture on her part!