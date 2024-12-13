Last Time I Saw Him from Red Camel Collective

Heather Berry Mabe, the 2024 IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year, pays tribute to a number of her heroes in Red Camel Collective’s new Pinecastle Records single, Last Time I Saw Him.

This new group is an organic outgrowth of Junior Sisk’s powerful touring ensemble. As Junior has been booking fewer shows of late, the rest of the band has been playing out on their own, while keeping themselves free to make all their dates with the boss man.

In addition to Heather on guitar and lead vocal, we have her husband, Tony Mabe, on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass.

Heather shared a few words about how Last Time I Saw Him came to her attention, and who all the Collective has joining them on the track.

“This is such a cool tune. It was suggested to us by Dale Ann Bradley. She’s been loving this song since she first heard Dottie West’s version years ago. It was first a #1 hit for Diana Ross in 1973, then a #8 hit for Dottie in 1974.

In our version, we wanted to pay homage to the Nashville A-Team and their incredible arrangement of this song but with bluegrass instrumentation. We love the retro feel and melody line, and we are so proud to be joined on this tune by Suzanne Cox, Sharon White, and Michael Cleveland! It’s a doozy for sure!”

The song was written by Michael Masser and Pam Sawyer, and Red Camel Collective et al turn in a rousing bluegrass take, 50 years hence.

Last Time I Saw Him is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.