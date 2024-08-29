Last Summer from Kenny & Amanda Smith

Kenny & Amanda Smith have a new single this month, a lovely new song written by Kenny with Brett Trout Jr.

Last Summer tells of a couple reminiscing about a beach vacation where they fell in love, contrasting how life has them down in the present, and wishing for another holiday at the coast. It’s perfect for the season now leaning towards fall when many of us bring memories of this sort to the fore.

Amanda sings with support from Kenny on guitar, Calib Smith on banjo, Cory Piatt on mandolin, and Kyle Perkins on bass. Kenny and Kyle sing harmony.

As always, the arrangement is understated and solidly in the center of the beat. Both halves of this husband-and-wife duo shine on the track.

Check it out…

Last Summer is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact the Smiths online to obtain an airplay copy.