Last Resort from Jim Lauderdale and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Americana hero Jim Lauderdale has released a new single, Last Resort, recorded with bluegrass neo-traditionalists, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. As you might expect, it’s done in the old time way, with the strong Stanley vibe in which the Boys excel.

Jim says that he was struck powerfully the first time he heard these folks play, and wanted to spend some time with them in the studio.

“The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys blew me away when I first heard them at IBMA, and I’ve been a big fan ever since. Luckily for me, we’ve done several shows together since then, and went into the studio a few months back. One of the songs we recorded is a tune I got to write with the great Becky Buller called Last Resort.

Speaking for the band, mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski has high praise for Lauderdale, who came up in the bluegrass world as a young man.

“Working with Jim Lauderdale is unlike anyone else. His creativity never stops. The song may morph a few times while we are in the studio even. And, to watch it unfold is truly a great experience. We love Jim Lauderdale and we are looking forward to a fun future ahead with him.

Last Resort is a new song that captures a corner of the sound that Jim had with Ralph Stanley on the Grammy nominated projects. It takes that piece and runs in a newer direction. The song seemed to fit our groove with Jim very well.”

In addition to Lewandowski, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are Jemere Brown on banjo, Josh Rinkel on guitar, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, and Jasper Lorentzen on bass.

The lyrics tell of a romance that is on again, off again, and then back on… as a Last Resort. Have a listen…

Last Resort is available now from popular download and streaming services online.