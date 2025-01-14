Last of the Steam-Powered Trains from The Seldom Scene

Seldom Scene has announced the March 14 release of their next album, Remains To Be Scene, with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

Remains To Be Scene marks the band’s final project with guitarist Dudley Connell after nearly 30 years in that role. Dudley had announced his retirement a few months back, and fiery flatpicker Clay Hess has since stepped in on guitar and vocals.

With the release announcement comes a new single from the album, and following a long Seldom Scene tradition, it’s a song from the rock music world, Last of the Steam-Powered Trains, written and sung by Ray Davies with The Kinks in 1968. Led here by mandolinist Lou Reid, the Scene take it from a blues rocker to a lonesome grasser with Reid reaching for the top of his register.

He says that they are just doing what the band has always done.

“The Scene has always looked outside the box for material, and we thought this one fit the bill.”

Now in their 53rd year, The Seldom Scene rolls on absent any of the original members who set the bluegrass world on its ear in the early 1970s. Only bassist Tom Gray is still with us from that trend-setting ensemble, but the band continues on, recording and performing a mix of new and classic bluegrass, while also merging material from beyond the genre into their sound.

Along with Reid and Connell, we have Fred Travers on reso-guitar, Ronnie Simpkins on bass, and Ron Stewart on banjo.

Have a listen…

Last of the Steam-Powered Trains is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Remains To Be Scene are likewise enabled.

Radio programmers are invited to contact Smithsonian Folkways for an airplay copy of the track.