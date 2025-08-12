Last Night video from the Asheville Mountain Boys

Western North Carolina new-traditionalists the Asheville Mountain Boys have created a music video for their current single, Last Night.

It’s a song written and sung by guitarist Marshall Brown, who says that they reached back to the 1950s for the styling of this one.

“The Asheville Mountain Boys are proud to release their new original song, Last Night. The song’s story takes the listener to the dance floor to explore the timeless themes of romantic desire and envy.

We meant to harken back to the heavy-handed waltzes of Jimmy Martin. This single takes on classic themes in an old-school way, but we think it will catch the ear of traditional and modern bluegrass fans alike.”

Alongside Brown, the Boys are John Duncan on banjo, Zeb Gambil on mandolin, and Jacob Brewer on bass.

Have a look and listen in the music video, which finds the Boys performing Last Night on stage, with its tale of temptation and flirtation while waltzing.

Last Night is available from popular download and streaming services online.