Last Night video from the Asheville Mountain Boys

Posted on by John Lawless

Western North Carolina new-traditionalists the Asheville Mountain Boys have created a music video for their current single, Last Night.

It’s a song written and sung by guitarist Marshall Brown, who says that they reached back to the 1950s for the styling of this one.

“The Asheville Mountain Boys are proud to release their new original song, Last Night. The song’s story takes the listener to the dance floor to explore the timeless themes of romantic desire and envy.

We meant to harken back to the heavy-handed waltzes of Jimmy Martin. This single takes on classic themes in an old-school way, but we think it will catch the ear of traditional and modern bluegrass fans alike.”

Alongside Brown, the Boys are John Duncan on banjo, Zeb Gambil on mandolin, and Jacob Brewer on bass.

Have a look and listen in the music video, which finds the Boys performing Last Night on stage, with its tale of temptation and flirtation while waltzing.

Last Night is available from popular download and streaming services online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today