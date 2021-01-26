Last Lonesome Pine from Eddie Sanders

Engelhardt Music Group in Nashville has released a new single to radio from bluegrass singer/songwriter Eddie Sanders.

It’s a song the Eddie wrote with Jon Weisberger and Adam Engelhardt about a memory from his growing up in Oklahoma. As a boy, he helped out at the renowned Sanders Family Bluegrass Festival in McAlester, run by his father, Freddie, and got to meet many of the top touring bluegrass artists, as well as the younger pickers as he entered his teens.

Sanders says that this latest single, Last Lonesome Pine, is a true song, as Bill Monroe would say.

“Last Lonesome Pine is a bluesy style song, lyrically inspired by an actual tall and lonely pine tree that sat on the mountain behind my childhood home. I remember seeing how this one tree seemed more majestic than all the others around it. It was the only pine tree on a mountain full of post oaks, cedars, and blackjack. I often wondered why there was only one and how he came to be the last lonesome pine.”

Eddie was supported in the studio by Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, Dennis Crouch on bass, Cody Kilby on guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Wes Hightower on harmony vocals.

Here’s a taste…

Last Lonesome Pine is available to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct, and can be found on Friday, January 29 wherever you stream or download music online. It will also be included on the next Eddie Sanders album from EMG, expected in late February.