Last Hour Bluegrass to Morning Glory Music

Last Hour Bluegrass, a young bluegrass gospel act from North Carolina, has signed with Morning Glory Music in Virginia, a division of Mountain Fever Music Group.

Formed two years ago, the band was recording at the Mountain Fever Studio, and the label folks like them so well they signed them up!

Amanda Cook, Chief Operations Officer with Mountain Fever Records and Morning Glory Music, said that she was struck by the power of their music right away.

“After Aaron Ramsey finished the mix and master of the Last Hour album, I sat down and listened. I immediately heard the conviction of their beliefs through the beauty of their vocals and writing. I’m excited to see what this young band is going to do.”

Last Hour Bluegrass is Caleb Munson on guitar, Bailey Wagner on bass, Noah Stills on banjo, and James Paquette on reso-guitar. Bailey handles the lead vocals, with support from Caleb and James. All have deep roots in bluegrass even at a relatively tender age, as well as experience singing in church.

Munson speaks for the group when he shares their delight in inking this deal.

“We are so thrilled to have signed with Morning Glory Music. It’s definitely an answered prayer, and a dream come true. We can’t wait to work with such amazing people.”

A debut single is expected later this month, but here is a sample of the Last Hour Bluegrass sound from a performance late last year at New Life Baptist Church in High Point, NC, with Nathan Orange joining on mandolin.

Keep an eye out for more from Last Hour Bluegrass in the coming weeks.