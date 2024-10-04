Last Friday night at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music

Tom Worley and Lorraine Jordan at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) – photo © Bill Warren

The week long IBMA World of Bluegrass is moving to Chattanooga next year, but that doesn’t mean that bluegrass is leaving the  Raleigh area. It continues strongly every week at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music in nearby Garner. This past Friday evening was no exception.

Eight bands graced the coffeehouse stage. It all started with Echo Valley from Beaver County, Pennsylvania. This is a young band of six siblings – five girls and a boy! They do a lot of original music that has a very traditional sound.

South Carolina was well represented by Backline and Creekwater Collective. Backline is working on their fifth album behind the powerful vocals of Katelyn Ingardia. Creekwater Collective is a group of young teenagers who are beginning to make a splash in the bluegrass world. See them if you get the chance.

The Mike Mitchell Band followed the youngsters. Mike is an experienced showman who gives credit to Allan Mills and the late Dempsey Young for lighting his bluegrass passion.

Newly crowned Male Vocalist of the Year Danny Paisley then brought Southern Grass to the stage. Danny and son Ryan are second and third generation Paisleys in the band. TJ and Bobby Lundy are second generation members. Randy Graham joined the band for a song.

Lorraine’s band Carolina Road took the stage to the delight of the regulars – and there are a lot! She invited the Brockman brothers, Owen and Will, to play a tune. Lorraine has always supported young musicians and will continue to do so. She closed out her set with a gospel quartet – Allen Dyer, Lorraine, Randy Graham, and Kevin Lamm. She also put on a Ohio State cap and introduced her boyfriend, Tom Worley.

The Tennessee Bluegrass band gave a rousing set of music. Michael Feagen has joined the band on fiddle. He and Tim Laughlin did a nice twin fiddle tune.

Olivia Jo closed out the evening. She brought friends along – Johnathon Dillon and Anthony Howell joined her for the evening.

Put Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music on your itinerary if your are in the Raleigh/Garner, North Carolina area. You will receive a great welcome.

Support your local music venues.

Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Dolly Anderson with Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Emily Anderson with Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
David Anderson with Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Olivia Anderson with Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Emmaline Anderson with Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Echo Valley at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Backline at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Katelyn Ingardia with Backline at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Carrol with Backline at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Alex Hampton with Backline at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Connor with Backline at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Creekwater Collective at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
JonPaul Sepulveda with Creekwater Collective at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Creekwater Collective at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Mitchell Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Mitchell at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Daugherty with the Mike Mitchell Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Mitchell Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Paisley with The Southern Grass at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Lundy with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Dean Phillips with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
T.J. Lundy with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Ryan Paisley with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Graham joins Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass for a song at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Worley with Lorraine Jordan at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Warren Blair with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer, Lorraine Jordan, Randy Graham, and Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Owen and Bill Brockman with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Graham with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Reagan with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Sheffield with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Josiah Sheffield with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Laughlin with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Lincoln Hensley with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Olivia Jo at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Olivia Jo at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Johnathan Dillon with Olivia Jo at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Hannabach with Olivia Jo at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Olivia Jo Band at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Anthony Howell with Olivia Jo at Lorraine's Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) - photo © Bill Warren

