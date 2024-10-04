Last Friday night at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music

Tom Worley and Lorraine Jordan at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music (9/27/24) – photo © Bill Warren

The week long IBMA World of Bluegrass is moving to Chattanooga next year, but that doesn’t mean that bluegrass is leaving the Raleigh area. It continues strongly every week at Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music in nearby Garner. This past Friday evening was no exception.

Eight bands graced the coffeehouse stage. It all started with Echo Valley from Beaver County, Pennsylvania. This is a young band of six siblings – five girls and a boy! They do a lot of original music that has a very traditional sound.

South Carolina was well represented by Backline and Creekwater Collective. Backline is working on their fifth album behind the powerful vocals of Katelyn Ingardia. Creekwater Collective is a group of young teenagers who are beginning to make a splash in the bluegrass world. See them if you get the chance.

The Mike Mitchell Band followed the youngsters. Mike is an experienced showman who gives credit to Allan Mills and the late Dempsey Young for lighting his bluegrass passion.

Newly crowned Male Vocalist of the Year Danny Paisley then brought Southern Grass to the stage. Danny and son Ryan are second and third generation Paisleys in the band. TJ and Bobby Lundy are second generation members. Randy Graham joined the band for a song.

Lorraine’s band Carolina Road took the stage to the delight of the regulars – and there are a lot! She invited the Brockman brothers, Owen and Will, to play a tune. Lorraine has always supported young musicians and will continue to do so. She closed out her set with a gospel quartet – Allen Dyer, Lorraine, Randy Graham, and Kevin Lamm. She also put on a Ohio State cap and introduced her boyfriend, Tom Worley.

The Tennessee Bluegrass band gave a rousing set of music. Michael Feagen has joined the band on fiddle. He and Tim Laughlin did a nice twin fiddle tune.

Olivia Jo closed out the evening. She brought friends along – Johnathon Dillon and Anthony Howell joined her for the evening.

Put Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music on your itinerary if your are in the Raleigh/Garner, North Carolina area. You will receive a great welcome.

Support your local music venues.