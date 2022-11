Last Christmas from Becky Buller

Becky Buller’s 2022 Christmas album, The Perfect Gift, is set to release next week with a debut single available now to those who place a pre-order online.

The project contains what is becoming the standard mix for new bluegrass Christmas-themed recordings – several traditional carols, a couple of more recent pop music holiday songs, and a number of new ordignals from the artist.

For a first single, Becky has chosen Last Christmas, a 1984 hit for British pop duo, Wham! Written by vocalist George Michael, the song has become ubiquitous as a Christmas favorite, and has been covered dozens of times since then.

Buller says that it was her daughter who is responsible for her cutting this one, which, in truth, isn’t so much a true Christmas song but one of unrequited love occurring around that time of year.

“Romy (our 9-year-old daughter) had a Wham! moment during the 2021 holidays. I heard this song so many times, I started grassin’ it up in my mind. Hope George approves, God rest his soul.”

This version has a distinct bluegrass feel with Dan Tyminski on guitar, Ron Block on banjo, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Todd Livingston on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass. Sierra and Stephen Mougin add harmony with Becky singing lead and playing fiddle.

Check it out…

The single is available as an immediate download when you place a pre-order for The Perfect Gift online. The full album drops on December 2.

Radio programmers can get all the tracks now via AirPlay Direct.