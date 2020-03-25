Larry Sparks working on new music – ready to get back on stage

Skip to content
Current health concerns within our nation have affected touring musicians across many genres, but there’s at least one who is looking forward to greener pastures. While Larry Sparks will be staying close to home for the next few weeks, he says, “It takes dedicated fans and dedicated musicians to keep this music going. I’ve been very blessed with my health, and I plan on staying in it as long as I can.”
In a recent conversation, he said that while there had been a few cancellations come his way, he is still looking forward to things picking up for the band in the upcoming months. Performances really begin to pick up for the Lonesome Ramblers beginning in May, with live appearances already scheduled at major bluegrass festivals in Branson, MO, Lexington, KY, Bean Blossom, IN, and a host of other cities.
Listeners will soon get a chance to hear new music from the Hall of Famer, as well. Sparks says he has a new Gospel record due to be released this fall on Rebel Records, and a new bluegrass album is also planned for the near future. The Gospel album is about halfway done, and he intends to head back into the studio soon to finish it up. Sparks said he likes to try to record at least half an album in one session because in the old days, they’d cut a whole album in a day.
“I always enjoy seeing fans and meeting new ones wherever I go,” says Sparks. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can see him, and all our other favorite artists, on the road again.
