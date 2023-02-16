Larry Sparks music video for Mama’s Apron Strings

Rebel Records has released a music video today for Larry Sparks and his current single, Mama’s Apron Strings.

It comes just ahead of the next album for Sparks, surely one of the most beloved and enduring artists in the history of bluegrass music. It’s Just Me, so named as it primarily features Larry accompanied by his guitar and his son Dee on bass, is set for release on March 31.

The song, written by Gerald Ellenburg and Shawn Lane, extols the virtues of the way things were, using the analogy of a mother’s apron to describe how things were better in many ways when life was simpler and a bit slower.

Sparks says that he decided to shoot the video back home in Indiana.

“When it came time to make a video for Mama’s Apron Strings, it seemed right to film it at my house. I guess I am a ‘kinda back in the day’ person: my home is 145 years old and I have a few old cars, including the 1950 Dodge used in the video. God has been good to me through the years, and I hope everyone will enjoy this video for my current single, Mama’s Apron Strings.”

Have a look and listen while you see the place Larry Sparks calls home.

Mama’s Apron Strings is available for download and streaming now from the popular online sites. Pre-orders for It’s Just Me are likewise enabled online.