Larry Sparks interview from Signature Sounds

The Signature Sounds record label has announced an exciting interview this weekend as a part of their Backstage Sessions series.

On Sunday, January 24, Larry Sparks will join Brian Eyster for a one hour, livestream conversation and performance online. They will discuss Sparks’ long and storied career, from Ralph Stanley to bluegrass headliner, interspersed with songs featuring just Larry and his guitar.

Eyster knows his bluegrass well, as the host of Old Grass Gnu Grass on KGNU radio, and as Vice President and Communication Director for Planet Bluegrass, hosts of the annual RockyGrass and Telluride Bluegrass festivals.

Brian is understandably stoked to spend an hour with a bluegrass legend.

“During this 60-minute live video stream, I’ll be talking with Larry about his life, career, and music – and Larry will be performing a few songs from his home in Indiana featuring just his guitar and voice. This is a very rare opportunity for Larry Sparks fans.”

That it is. Be sure to register in advance at the Signature Sounds web site. The stream is offered free of charge, but the organizers are requesting a $20 donation from those in a position to do so for this unique online event.