Larry Sparks headed to The Station Inn on Saturday

We heard from Larry Sparks the other day asking if we would remind everyone that he is Nashville bound this weekend, with a show on Saturday night at The Station Inn. Around these parts, when Sparks asks you for a favor, the answer is always an enthusiastic “YES!”

So we are happy to pass along this message from a true bluegrass icon:

Hi Folks. Larry Sparks here. Just wanted to let everyone know we will be at the Station Inn in Nashville TN this Saturday the 12th. Show time is 8:00 p.m. central.

We are really glad to get started back with the shows. It’s been a shutdown year but together we will bring our music back into full swing. We hope to see you at Station Inn.

Larry Sparks

KEEPIN’ IT REAL

Here is his current music video, Hank Williams’ House Of Gold, from the latest Larry Sparks album, Ministry In Song.

The Station Inn is back to full capacity, so seating is no longer restricted, and the Saturday show, like all Station Inn performances, can also be viewed remotely via Station Inn TV.