Larry Sparks’ 75th birthday party at The Station Inn

Attention diehard fans of the great
Larry Sparks. He will be performing at Nashville’s Station Inn on September 24.
And why is this such a big deal? Well, the concert (two shows) is on the eve of the legendary bluegrass singer’s 75th birthday, and he will be celebrating with fans and friends in Nashville that evening.
Ever since his two years with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys following Carter Stanley’s passing in December of 1966, Sparks has been considered one of most heartfelt and authentic bluegrass vocalists in the history of our music. His own solo career began in 1969 when he formed his band, The Lonesome Ramblers, and he has more than two dozen albums of soulful singing to his credit – and he isn’t finished yet!
As regular Station Inn goers know well, there are no advance tickets offered for shows, so you’ll need to queue up on the 24th for a chance to get in. The first show starts at 8:00 p.m., and admission will be $30.
This promises to be a milestone event, not only marking the 75th birthday of this 2015 inductee into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, but also noting the 53rd year of performing under his own name. And in case you’re wondering, his voice sounds as rich and wonderful as ever.
Don’t miss it!
