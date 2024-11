Paul Hoffman with Greensky Bluegrass at the Highlands Food & Wine Festival – photo © Bryce LaFoon

In addition to all the yummy treats and tasty wine on offer, the 2024 Highlands Food & Wine Festival in Highlands, NC featured jamgrass music all weekend as well. Bryce LaFoon with Lightshifter Studios was there November 9, and captured these photos of performances by Larry Keel & Jon Stickley and Greensky Bluegrass, plus some of the food and drink on display.