Larry Cordle signs Green River Revue to Mighty Cord Records

For all of its existence, Mighty Cord Records has existed to produce and release music from Larry Cordle, surely among the most celebrated songwriters and artists in bluegrass music history. But a young bluegrass group from Nashville, Green River Revue, has so impressed Cord that he has signed them to his label.

The Revue has been together just three years, and they have a powerful sound based on their own original songs. Kelsey Crews is on banjo, David Mansfield on fiddle, James Seliga on guitar, David Freeman on mandolin, and Landy Ewing on bass. All five sing, and they trade off on lead and harmony vocals live and in the studio.

Larry says that these guys have something special that he really likes.

“I’ve been considering expanding Mighty Cord Records for a good while now. In Green River Revue, I feel like I have found the perfect group to do that with. Put simply, they have a sound that is all their own. It’s edgy but meaty. They sound like a band that has been together much longer than three years.

This band, led by twenty somethings Kelsey Crews and David Mansfield, is already a powerhouse. I am just blown away by their creativity, and again, their sound, which is absolutely all their own.”

Speaking for the band, Crews says that they are super psyched to be working with a legend like Cordle.

“Green River Revue is thrilled with signing with Mighty Cord Records. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our musical journey. Ever since David Mansfield and I started this band, we have had a vision of creating something fresh. And now it is our honor that Mr. Cord has agreed to help us realize this vision and bring it to the people.

We are deeply honored to have had the opportunity to connect with Larry Cordle, whose support and guidance have been invaluable. Here’s to a bright future filled with incredible music and new achievements!”

Mighty Cord Records will re-issue the band’s debut recording, with two new songs added. It was previously released to very limited distribution, so it will be all new to most bluegrass fans.

Along with the signing announcement, a first single from Green River Revue is also available today, a song that may herald something of their backstory called Green River Ferryboat. Written and sung by Crews, it tells of an actual river crossing in Mammoth Cave, KY.

Have a listen…

Green River Ferryboat is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.