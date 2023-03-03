Larkspur from fiddler Natalie Padilla

Natalie Padilla is a rarity in the fiddle world, being equally as adept at folk, bluegrass, Celtic, and old time music, as she is with the classical repertoire as a violinist. Her original music has consistently showed the same breadth and depth, exploring sounds of every sort with her instrument.

Her bluegrass credentials are rock solid, winning the RockyGrass competition in 2015, and the Kentucky State Championship last year. Natalie is also a founding member of Colorado grassers Masontown, and has appeared on their three albums.

These days you will find her performing with Vermont’s Low Lily in an old time and alt-country vein.

With a new album of original fiddle music due out at the end of the month, Padilla has agreed to share one of the tracks with our readers, one she calls Larkspur.

The tune goes through some vibe changes as it rolls along, and Natalie shared a few words about how that came about.

“This track started out as an innocent pairing, groovy modal fiddle reel and trancy banjo tune, but evolved into more of a club meets traditional folk vibe that left us pleasantly surprised. We had a lot of fun on this one, I hope you enjoy it and I recommend you listen to it loudly!”

Have a listen…

Larkspur is available today as a single from popular download and streaming services online.

The full album, Montana Wildflower, is due on March 31.