LakeSide hosting Summer Concert Series in Loudon, TN

Popular east Tennessee bluegrass Gospel group LakeSide is hosting their Summer Concert Series again this year, with four shows spread out over the next two months.

Each of these concerts will find LakeSide opening the show, followed by a performance by a top touring act, at the Tate & Lyle Performing Arts Center in Loudon, TN. The Center features a modern, covered stage opening out into a large natural amphitheater where people can sit comfortably while socially-distanced.

The opening show was held last weekend with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, leaving three still to run.

June 12 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

July 10 – Blue Highway

July 31 – Chuck Wagon Gang

All concerts begin at 6:00 p.m., with the park opening an hour beforehand. Attendees are requested to bring their own chairs, and refreshments will be available on site.

The original show posters show that mask wearing will be requested, but that may no longer be in force in light of recent loosening of restrictions.

Tickets are $20 each, and are only available at the gate. Children 11 and under will be admitted free of charge.

For addition al information, contact LakeSide at 423-420-9408.