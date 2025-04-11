Laci Mack signs on with Little Sugar Creek Farm

Bluegrass photographer Laci Mack has been one of favorites for several years. Not only does she do a wonderful job documenting live performances, both indoors and out, but she is a delight to work with and turns in beautiful images without fail. That’s a big part of the reason why she is in high demand for band photos and album covers as well.

Laci was nominated last year for the very first IBMA Photographer of the Year award, which we are certain she will win many times in the future.

Now we have word that she has joined on with Little Sugar Creek Farm in Thorntown, IN as their official photographer. The Farm is a 40-acre property in Boone County, Indiana, originally established in the 19th century, which is now being renovated for multiple uses, including short term rentals of the old farmhouse, and for events within the bluegrass space. They also plan to announce the launch of a new record label dedicated to bluegrass later this year.

In addition to her work for Sugar Creek, Laci will continue to be available to shoot live shows, stills for promotional use, and graphic art for flyers and posters. She can be reached by phone (865-274-0077) or email.

Little Sugar Creek Farm plans to offer space for seasonal farmers’ markets, plus livestock and agricultural activities, in addition to bluegrass music events. Expect to hear more soon about all of this.

Congratulations to Laci Mack, and welcome to the bluegrass world Little Sugar Creek Farms!