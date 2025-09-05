Labor Day Picking at Pickett State Park

Posted on by Roger Black

Pickett State Park in Pickett County, Tennessee sits in the north central section of the Volunteer State, and has played host to one of the largest if not the largest bluegrass music jam sessions in the state.

Every Labor Day, banjos, dobros, fiddles, guitars, mandolins, bass fiddles, and harmonicas descend on the picnic grounds in the park, along with the men, women, boys, and girls that make the strings sing. Hundreds of musicians and singers from all over Tennessee, Kentucky, and other surrounding states look forward to seeing old friends that they may not have seen since last year at the park. 

These are not seasoned professional musicians, they are everyday folks who love bluegrass music, and are quite good at making it. Most would rather pick themselves than to watch award-winning bands playing on a stage at a festival.

Many of the pickers have been playing since they were children, and some have been coming to Pickett State Park on Labor Day every year for most of their lives. It is just a tradition, a tradition that many hope will live on for several more generations, keeping bluegrass music alive in the hearts of Americans of every kind.

Labor Day Picking at Pickett State Park - photo © Roger Black
About the Author

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

