La La Blues video from Appalachian Road Show

True to their promise to feature a wide variety of mountain music, the Appalachian Road Show’s latest single is a country blues which Billy Blue Records has shared in a music performance video. It’s another from their current release, Jubilation, one called La La Blues.

Banjo player and vocalist Barry Abernathy says that people love the song’s sing along quality when they perform it live.

“We’re big fans of Pokey LaFarge, who wrote our new single, La La Blues. This song fits Appalachian Road Show perfectly, and is, for sure, an ‘ear worm.’

La La Blues has quickly become a crowd favorite. It’s been received so well, we close our shows with it. Matter of fact, folks come to the product table right after the show singing ‘La La La!’

I sincerely hope your listeners will love La La Blues as much as our fans do at our live performances.”

It is a fun number, as you can see in the music video.

All the members of the Road Show are included: Abernathy on banjo, Jim Van Cleve on fiddle, Darrell Webb on mandolin, Zeb Snyder on guitar, and Todd Phillips on bass.

La La Blues, and the entire Jubilation album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs and vinyl LPs can be ordered directly from the band.