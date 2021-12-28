Kyle Windbeck and Andy Buckner to Sideline

Sideline has announced two new members of the group heading into 2022. This is to replace bassist and founding member, Jason Moore, who passed away suddenly just before Thanksgiving, and guitarist Jacob Greer, who left to stay closer to home.

The band has brought in Kyle Windbeck on bass, and Andy Buckner on guitar. Both have loads of experience in the bluegrass world, and are happy to join such an active and creative band, led by Steve Dilling on banjo and Skip Cherryholmes on lead guitar. Sideline also includes Jamie Harper on fiddle and Nick Goad on mandolin.

Kyle comes from Reston, in northern Virginia, and had been performing of late on mandolin with Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run. A multi-instrumentalist, he grew up playing with his dad, Ken Windbeck’s band, Roadside Cafe. The younger Windbeck is proficient on banjo, mandolin, and guitar, as well as bass, and tells us that he is stoked to be able to join a full-time touring group.

“Sideline is my top favorite band in bluegrass and have been great friends for a long time. Really honored to share the stage with them.”

Buckner has both formal and real life education in the music business. In college at ETSU, he was a member of the Bluegrass Pride Band, and after leaving school, moved to Nashville where he has enjoyed success writing songs for both country and bluegrass artists.

He says that he is looking forward to being on stage with a bluegrass unit again.

“I’m really excited about going back to my roots with bluegrass, and I can’t think of a better group to work with than Sideline. I’ve been listening to Steve, Skip, and Jason for years in the bands they have been in, as well as their music together. I am thankful to Steve and Skip, and to God for the opportunity to play with them, and I can’t wait to see what this new chapter has in store for us.”

Andy is originally from Marshall, NC.

Sideline hits the road again this weekend with a show at the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival in Georgia on Friday, followed up by a mid-month trip to Florida, and a set at SPBGMA in early February. You can see their full tour schedule online.