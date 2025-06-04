Kyle Perkins to The Grascals

It can be tough when a longtime member of an established band leaves, especially when it’s a musician with a long and storied pedigree such as Terry Smith, who played his last show as bass man for The Grascals on May 31. However, any time there’s a fine picker prepared to take over, fans and band members can rest a little easier knowing that their brand of music is in good hands. With Smith’s retirement, The Grascals find themselves in an excellent position, welcoming Kyle Perkins as the group’s new bass player.

Perkins, a Kentucky native who spent time with J.D. Crowe & the New South before playing bass for more than a decade with the Kenny & Amanda Smith Band, is known for his precision and control when performing. “God has blessed me with the gift of music, and I am so thankful to have been a part of so many of my favorite bands in bluegrass,” Perkins says. “I’m excited yet humbled about joining the Grascals!”

The current Grascals are full of nothing but praise for him. According to Jamie Johnson, although the band hated to learn that Smith was planning to retire, they quickly came to a consensus that Perkins was the man for the job. “Kyle is the definition of a professional musician with his taste, tone, and timing; he is a perfect fit!” Johnson says. “We welcome Kyle, and can’t wait to spend this next chapter of The Grascals journey with only our second bass player!”

Kristin Scott Benson is in agreement. After meeting Perkins almost twenty years ago during a stint with the Larry Stephenson Band, she says that she knew immediately he was someone to take seriously. “From the first downbeat, I realized he was special,” she says. “I don’t think there was much discussion about who we were gonna hire when Smitty told us he was gonna leave. Kyle was everyone’s immediate choice.”

Smith is looking forward to retirement, but knows he is leaving the band in good hands. “I love The Grascals, and will surely miss them and the fans. We’ve had adventures that people dream of having,” he says. “I thank the good Lord for this life, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in retirement with my sweet wife LuAnn, the kids, and the grandkids. Kyle will knock it out of the park!”

Perkins, who counts Terry as one of his bass heroes, plans to honor Smith’s style as he joins the band. “No one can fill his shoes, but I’m very grateful to be chosen by Danny, Jamie, and the band to stand where Smitty stood. I will do my best to keep Smitty’s slap-bass legacy alive!”

While he will still be filling in select dates with Kenny & Amanda Smith, and performing with central Kentucky-based group Throwdown Thursday, Perkins will officially start his tenure with the Grascals June 6 at Farm Jamb in Bagdad, KY.

Visit The Grascals’ website to keep up with their schedule for the rest of the summer!