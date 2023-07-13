Kyle Cantrell’s BanjoRadio launches tomorrow

Kyle Cantrell’s new bluegrass radio streaming service, BanjoRadio.com, will officially launch on Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. CDT. The service has actually been running in beta this past few weeks to test all the equipment, and he feels that all is set and ready to go for the July 14 debut.

BanjoRadio will offer live hosted content each weekday morning from 6:00-10:00 a.m. with Kyle, who has been familiar to bluegrass fans from his long service with Bluegrass Junction at SiriusXM. Recent downsizing at the company left him on the outside, so he has acquired the necessary studio and streaming technology to offer a similar service from his home in the Nashville area.

Tomorrow’s premiere will be loaded with not only a mix of current and vintage bluegrass music, but with interviews Kyle has conducted since leaving SiriusXM, with top artists like Del McCoury, Russell Moore, Becky Buller, Joe Mullins, Doyle Lawson, Michael Cleveland, and others. Following the 6-10 segment, all of these interviews will rerun until 2:00 p.m.

Then at 6:00 p.m. Kyle will broadcast the first of many scheduled Track-By-Track programs on BanjoRadio, a popular Bluegrass Junction show he introduced, this one with Tina Adair and her latest EMG project, Here Within My Heart. Tina will talk about each track on the album, and listeners will hear it played.

Outside of hosted content, BanjoRadio will offer randomized selections from the deep catalog of bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music 24 hours each day. A Sunday morning gospel show is also anticipated for the near future.

To enable this new service to survive, Cantrell is depending on contributions from listeners, which can be made online. Kyle says that he is humbled by how many folks have pitched in since he announced BanjoRadio a month ago.

“Initial donations are far exceeding expectations. It is absolutely amazing what people have done. I am deeply touched by the support. They made it possible for this to actually happen.”

Substantial investment in equipment was required to ensure that he could deliver the sort of quality signal his former employer is known for.

“I am doing it all in my studio, with my equipment. There are some third party providers for streaming and software, but I am using the exact same program as SiriusXM. I know the owner of the software company, and we are friends. Their industry standard software package is used by radio all over the world.”

Those wishing to contribute to the support of BanjoRadio can do so on their web site, where recurring monthly donations are also enabled.

To listen, simply visit BanjoRadio.com from any online device, phone, or computer. Apps are available for iOS, Android, and Apple CarPlay. An app for Alexa will be coming soon.

To get new music to BanjoRadio, you can email Kyle Cantrell directly, or send CDs to the station address:

PO Box 708

Mt Juliet, TN 37121

Welcome BanjoRadio to the world of bluegrass!