Kristy Cox’s Nashville benefit raised $43K for flood victims

Posted on by John Lawless

Sister Sadie at Kristy Cox’s City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) – photo © Laci Mack

Appalachian Aid, a benefit concert organized by Nashville bluegrass songstress and songwriter Kristy Cox on October 28, raised more than $43,000 for flooding victims along the Blue Ridge. These are the people in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia who lost homes and businesses in the wake of Hurricane Helene at the end of September.

It was a star-studded event, with Nashville’s bluegrass royalty out to perform in support of the fundraising effort, hosted by The City Winery in the city’s Gulch district. On stage that night were Kristy Cox & Grasstime, Authentic Unlimited, Airshow, John Cowan, Jim Lauderdale, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Stephen Mougin, Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki, Sierra Hull, Rebecca Frazier, Sister Sadie, and Kyle Tuttle.

Robbie Morris, who plays guitar with Kristy’s band, tells us that the total raised includes tickets sales for the sold out show, and additional contributions people made at the concert, plus ones he and Cox solicited in advance.

“In the two and half weeks prior to the event, we put together the show and approached numerous companies and individuals to donate. The funds on the big checks were donations that were made directly to the non profits that our event was raising funds for.”

Morris says that they also recorded the entire show on video to use for future fundraising efforts. We’ll more about how you can see that when details are announced.

The money raised was donated to Samaritan’s Purse, an internationally recognized disaster relief charity, and the IBMA Trust Fund, which offers financial assistance to members of the professional bluegrass community in need.

Well done all!

Airshow at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Host Jim Lauderdale and C.J. Lewandowski at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Kristy Cox & Grasstime at City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Kyle Tuttle at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Hosts C.J. Lewandowski and Jim Lauderdale at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
John Cowan Band at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Andrea Zonn with the John Cowan Band at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Missy Raines at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Attentive fan at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Sierra Hull at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Jim Lauderdale with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Soundbiscuit presents a check for $10K at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
C Spire Foundation presents a check for $10K at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Kristy Cox thanks everyone for their donations at the City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
any Miatke with Sister Sadie at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci MackR
Dani Flowers with Sister Sadie at Kristy Cox's City Winery benefit for flood victims (10/28/24) - photo © Laci Mack
