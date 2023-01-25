Kristy Cox wins Golden Guitar for Good Morning Moon

While back home in Australia to be inducted into the Hands of Fame in Tamworth, NSW, Aussie songbird Kristy Cox also took home a Golden Guitar trophy at the Country Music Association of Australia awards.

This was her sixth Golden Guitar, awarded for Bluegrass Recording of the Year, for the song Good Morning Moon, written by Jerry Salley and Laura Leigh Jones. It had appeared on her Shades of Blue album in 2022.

After the awards show on Saturday, Kristy was overjoyed with the win, as she had just performed the song live on stage.

“Today has been one to remember. Getting inducted into the Hands of Fame in the morning was a dream come true. To follow it up that night with a CMAA award for Bluegrass Recording of the Year is the icing on the cake. I can’t thank everyone enough for all of their support.”

Jerry Salley, who not only co-wrote Good Morning Moon, he also produced for Billy Blue Records, for whom he serves as A&R Director, offered his congratulations from Nashville.

“Kristy is SOOOOOOO talented and the hardest working girl in show business. We are so proud of her and her well-deserved accomplishments!”

Let us add our congratulations. Well done, Kristy!