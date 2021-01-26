Kristy Cox wins Golden Guitar for Finger Picking Good

When the Golden Guitar Awards were held on January 23 to announce the winners of the Country Music Association of Australia annual honors, Kristy Cox and Tommy Emmanuel heard their names called for Bluegrass Recording of the Year.

The winning song, Finger Picking Good, is included on Cox’s current project with Mountain Fever Records, No Headlights. It was written by Kristy along with Jerry Salley and Bill Wythe, and she decided to ask her fellow Aussie, and international guitar master, Emmanuel, to join her in the studio when cutting it for the album.

Owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Kristy was at home in Nashville with her family on the 23rd, unable to attend the show, but she prepared a special live video with Tommy to be shown during the awards presentation. Emmanuel really shines in this story about the music Cox grew up listening to. They are supported by Jason Roller on rhythm guitar, Jerry Salley on guitar and harmony vocals, Greg Davis on banjo, Mike Bub on bass, and David Pendley on mandolin.

Kristy says that not being there in person this year was a new occurrence.

“I am completely blown away and speechless to have received this award for the third year in a row. I love bluegrass music, it’s where my heart is, and this award means so much to me. I can’t thank all those who voted for the track enough for their ongoing support, and the bluegrass industry as a whole.

Recording this track with Tommy is one of the highlights of my career so far… he truly is amazing!

It felt very strange to not be in Australia for the Tamworth festival and the awards, this is the first festival I have missed in over 20 years… setting my alarm for 2:00 a.m. and watching the awards in my PJs was a completely new experience. It didn’t take away from the excitement of the event though… wow what a night!”

Congratulations to Kristy and Tommy for this award – well deserved!