Kristy Cox wins another Golden Guitar

Australian bluegrass songbird Kristy Cox has won yet another Golden Guitar award at the Australian Country Music Awards, held this month in Tamworth.

She’s won in 2025 in the Bluegrass Recording of the Year category for her current Billy Blue Records project, Let It Burn. This is her seventh Golden Guitar award.

Cox has been singing since she was pre-teen in her native Adelaide, located in the southeastern corner of South Australia. She received a scholarship to study at the CMAA Australian College of Country Music, graduating in 2005, with her debut album following a year later. At this time Kristy was recording contemporary country music, but made a move to a bluegrass sound after that first release.

She came to live in Nashville in 2013, and has since been recording for American labels like Pisgah Ridge, Mountain Fever, and now Billy Blue. Throughout she has been closely associated with Jerry Salley, who has produced and contributed songs to most of the records she has made.

Here’s a listen to the title track from Let It Burn.

Congratulation to Kristy Cox for her seventh Golden Guitar!