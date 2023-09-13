Kristy Cox to Rockwood Booking

Rockwood Booking, who represent a number of bluegrass and Americana artists, including Chris Jones & The Night Drivers and The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, has been announced as the new agents for Australian bluegrass vocalist and bandleader, Kristy Cox.

Signed to Billy Blue Records, and living now in Nashville, Cox says that she is delighted to start this new partnership with Rockwood and primary agent, Brian Swenk, together with Grasstime, her touring band.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rockwood Booking. The opportunity to work with such esteemed professionals and to share our passion for bluegrass music is a dream come true. Together with Grasstime, we’re excited to create unforgettable musical moments and connect with audiences worldwide.”

Working alongside of Swenk, who came into artist representation from the performance side as a banjo player, are Mark Bumgarner and Richard Oakley.

Kristy has seen several of her recent songs move up our Bluegrass Today charts. She established herself initially as a top vocalist in her native Australia, traveling to Nashville regularly to record new music with her favorite producer, Jerry Salley, before eventually making the move a permanent one.

Her most recent single is The Devil Was An Angel Too, written by Jerry Salley and John Paul White.

To learn more about Kristy Cox and her touring options, contact Rockwood Booking online.