Kristy Cox to Billy Blue Records

In perhaps the least surprising news of the year, Billy Blue Records has announced the signing of Australian bluegrass singer Kristy Cox to the label.

The Adelaide-born vocalist became a US citizen last October, and makes her home now in Nashville. Cox has worked closely with Billy Blue Creative and A&R Director, Jerry Salley, for some years now, and it has seemed likely that she would join forces with the label as soon as she was free. And so it has come to pass.

Kristy says of Jerry…

“When I first visited Nashville, I met Jerry Salley, and since then, he has become not only a huge part of my career through our 6 albums together, but a huge part of my family. Jerry is my son’s godfather, and he is my ‘go-to’ person for just about everything. He’s the closest thing we have to family on this side of the big pond. It felt completely natural to me that we start working together on a label front, having worked together for over 12 years and on 6 albums, I trust him completely, and seeing the amazing work that Ed [Leonard], Jerry and the whole team are doing is inspiring.

I am looking forward to this next chapter and joining this amazing label family.”

Folks in Nashville know Kristy not only as a stellar singer, but since last December, as the operator of The Thirsty Boomerang, a mobile Australian-style coffee shop. They offer both hot and cold drinks, plus smoothies and baked goods on location, and for events.

Salley says that her work ethic is a big part of why he asked her to join the label.

“I have known Kristy since she was a very young lady, and she is truly one of the hardest working women I have ever been associated with in the music business. We will start recording our 7th bluegrass album together, and her incredible vocal talent is only matched by her ambition and drive to get things done! I am beyond excited to welcome Kristy to Billy Blue Records. She is exactly the kind of artist and person that we want to become a member of this label family.”

We will look forward to what Kristy and Jerry put together which, if the past is any indication, will be an album of smooth contemporary bluegrass with acoustic country influences.